As the state ramps up its COVID-19 vaccine rollout schedule, vaccine supplies are increasing, state officials said today, with 90,240 doses scheduled to arrive in Idaho next week, including 52,210 first doses. Idaho also received more than 50,000 first doses last week. With more and more Idahoans qualifying to get the vaccine – including the general population age 16 and older starting April 5 – “We’ve heard from a lot of providers that some of them are having unfilled appointments,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, public health division administrator for the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.
A combination of “vaccine hesitancy” and increased supply are factors in that, she and IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen said. The state is currently launching an educational campaign aimed at encouraging hesitant Idahoans to get the vaccine.
Jeppesen said those hesitant to get the shot appear to divide into three groups: Those for whom beliefs prevent them from getting it or any other vaccine; those who are taking a “wait and see” approach to see how their friends and neighbors fare as far as safety, efficacy and side effects; and a “busy parent” group who aren’t actually vaccine-hesitant, but have difficulty finding the time to get a two-dose vaccine. Many in that group are inquiring about the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Jeppesen said, which will be becoming increasingly available in Idaho.
The education campaign will target the second and third groups, he said.
Jeppesen said with new variants of COVID-19 beginning to appear in Idaho, and roughly 27% to 28% of the population now having gotten at least one dose, “Really, where we are is in a race.”
Gov. Brad Little is urging Idahoans to get vaccinated so the state can return to normal.
A fact check: During his noon announcement today that Idaho will speed up its vaccine rollout, the governor said, “Idaho still ranks above the national average for getting vaccines administered.” That depends on the details of which metric is used. Jeppesen said the state is pointing to the factor it can control – the percentage of doses received that have been administered. But as of today, as shown on the IDHW COVID-19 Vaccine Data website, that shows Idaho at 79.5%, while the United States as a whole is at 80.7%. Idaho Health & Welfare figures do show the state exceeding the national average for the percent of the population with completed vaccinations – meaning two doses for Pfizer or Moderna or one for Johnson & Johnson – at 17.3%, compared to 16.8% for the nation. But for the percent of the population receiving at least one dose, Idaho is at 27.7%, compared to a national average of 30.9%.
Jeppesen said that’s largely because doses are being distributed to states based on 2018 Census figures for adult population, which reflect Idaho’s high percentage of children but don’t reflect the state’s big population growth since 2018.