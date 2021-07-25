We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
This conceptual mockup shows an idea for how the proposed new Smokey Bear specialty license plate could look. If approved by next year’s Legislature, it would raise funds for fire prevention.
Idahoans currently have some 60 options for designs for their car license plates, and if the state’s top elected officials have their way, next year they’ll have one more: A special plate featuring Smokey Bear that raises money for fire prevention.
The state Land Board, which is chaired by the governor and also includes the secretary of state, state controller, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction, voted unanimously this week in favor of proposing the additional specialty plate to lawmakers when they convene in January.
“There is a grave need for additional prevention messaging in Idaho, and it takes dollars to pay for that,” said Scott Phillips, policy and communications chief for the Idaho Department of Lands. “This allows us a way to fund that prevention messaging without tapping into the general fund. It’s a way that citizens can step up and help us help the state.”
Specialty license plates have been a fraught political issue in the Idaho Legislature, however. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.