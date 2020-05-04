Idaho reported 27 new coronavirus cases today, plus 18 new from yesterday, for a new statewide total of 2,106, according to state figures. That total includes 1,944 that were lab-confirmed plus 162 classified as “probable” cases, a category that includes, for example, spouses living with a confirmed victim who exhibit identical symptoms but aren’t tested, and are just told to stay home and recover. It also includes people who died and their death certificates listed COVID-19 as a contributing factor. Idaho remains at 64 deaths, the same total as on Saturday, the last time the state updated its figures.
Ada County now has 710 cases, up by five from Saturday; and Canyon County has 266, up 8 from Saturday. Idaho has seen 266 cases in health care workers.
More women than men have contracted the disease in Idaho, but more men than women have died from it. An estimated 1,358 Idahoans have recovered; more than 30,000 Idahoans have now been tested for COVID-19.
Idaho’s statewide totals include both lab-confirmed and probable cases based on an interim COVID-19 position statement issued by the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists on April 5, 2020.