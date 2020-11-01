This photo released by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game shows Chelbee Rosenkrance of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game holding a male sockeye salmon at the Eagle Fish Hatchery in Eagle, Idaho, Sept. 17, 2020. A meager return of sockeye salmon to central Idaho this year despite high hopes and a new fish hatchery intended to help save the species from extinction has fisheries managers trying to figure out what went wrong.