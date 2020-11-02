Six Republican secretaries of state, including Idaho’s Lawerence Denney, asked Facebook earlier this fall to discontinue a “one-stop shop” voter guide that’s helped 4.4 million users register to vote, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Facebook’s Voting Information Center, launched in August, is a webpage meant to provide “accurate and easy-to-find information about voting,” and to empower users “to hold their elected officials accountable,” according to a blog post from the social media company.
The tool has helped 4.4 million people register to vote in the U.S., according to Facebook. That number surpassed the company’s 4 million-person target. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the effort the “largest voting information campaign in American history.”
In September, six Republican secretaries of state — in Idaho, Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia — sent a letter to Zuckerberg, urging the technology mogul to shut down the guide, as first reported by Buzzfeed News. The letter, which was shared with the Idaho Press by the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, argued election officials alone are “legally and morally responsible to our citizens” and Facebook has “no such accountability.”
“While such goals may be laudable on their face, the reality is that the administration of elections is best left to the states,” read the letter. “The Voting Information Center is redundant and duplicative of what we, as chief election officials, have been doing for decades.”
You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.