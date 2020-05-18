Idaho’s Republican primary usually exposes splits between the party’s hardline and mainstream factions. This year, those fault lines might be even more pronounced, writes reporter Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News. A quick look at candidates’ sunshine reports shows that legislative incumbents — and the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its Statehouse allies — are both wagering heavily on the spring primary.
And with good reason. The outcomes from the primary could tilt the balance of power in a divided House Republican caucus.
You can read Richert's full report here at idahoednews.org, which includes a rundown of top donors and who they're supporting, plus who's outraised who in more than a dozen key contested GOP primaries around the state.