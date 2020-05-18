Scott Bedke ednews photo at beside bardenay

Scott Bedke

 Idaho Education News

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho’s Republican primary usually exposes splits between the party’s hardline and mainstream factions. This year, those fault lines might be even more pronounced, writes reporter Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News. A quick look at candidates’ sunshine reports shows that legislative incumbents — and the Idaho Freedom Foundation and its Statehouse allies — are both wagering heavily on the spring primary.

And with good reason. The outcomes from the primary could tilt the balance of power in a divided House Republican caucus.

You can read Richert's full report here at idahoednews.org, which includes a rundown of top donors and who they're supporting, plus who's outraised who in more than a dozen key contested GOP primaries around the state.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments