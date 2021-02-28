More than 100 medical students in Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine’s first class are set to graduate in May 2022, and now are more than halfway through their exploration of a dozen different medical fields with clinical clerkships, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel, under doctors specializing in internal medicine, emergency medicine, pediatrics and other fields. That process is meant to help them figure out what type of medical practice they want to enter.
The “future physicians,” as the college calls its students, are closer to entering the workforce.
School is just one piece of the puzzle to bring more doctors to small communities. But the college’s leaders hope the program will open up new opportunities to solve the mostly rural state’s drastic doctor shortage.
Doctors are likely to end up practicing medicine where they complete their residency, and Idaho leaders are working to expand residency opportunities. But there remain fields in which ICOM students aren't finding residency options in Idaho.
The state has improved its doctor shortage. In recent years, efforts to expand medical residency programs by bringing in dozens of residents helped move the mark on two national rankings that Idaho’s continually sat near the bottom of.
Idaho now is 45th in the country for the number of primary care physicians per capita, the Post Register reported last summer. And it’s now 47th in the country for the number of resident physician positions per capita; Idaho used to be 49th for both metrics.
