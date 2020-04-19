Idahoans who were downwind of U.S. nuclear tests starting in 1945 are dying, writes Idaho Press reporter Ashley Miller, and despite years of work by Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo, they're still not eligible for federal benefits available only to downwinders who lived in Nevada, Utah and Arizona.
Thirty-eight members of Emmett resident Tona Henderson's family had cancer, including two of her four siblings.
During the Cold War, Emmett existed in the crosswinds of two major sources of radiation fallout, Miller reportsw: The Nevada testing site almost 1,200 miles to the southeast, and the Hanford production plant almost 300 miles to the northwest. The geographic make-up of the town makes it easy for wind to blow in, but not out, meaning that if radioactive clouds rolled into the valley, there was a potential for the clouds and dust to hover for hours or even days.
"People knew it was from Nevada, but the government said, 'No, no, don't worry about it,'" Henderson said. "But they know what they've done."
