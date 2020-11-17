Idaho has a new deadliest day of its COVID-19 pandemic: Today, with a record 35 deaths reported statewide by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. The previous record for deaths in a single day was 17, first set on Sept. 9 and then tied on Nov. 5. Things are not going well. We also set a record for the most new cases in a day today, with 1,781 reported statewide.
The previous record, set just last Wednesday, was 1,693.
Ada County reported 309 new cases today for a total to date of 22,032, plus seven new deaths for a total of 215 to date. Canyon County reported 171 new cases today for a total to date of 12,874, plus one new death for a total of 132 to date.
So where did all those other deaths happen, if not in the state's biggest population center? Here's what the state numbers show: They're everywhere.
The highest number of deaths reported today from a single Idaho county was eight in Bonneville County, home of Idaho Falls, bringing that county to a total to date of 52 deaths. Ada County was second. Twin Falls County was third with five new deaths. After that, the remaining deaths were are scattered, with close to a dozen Idaho counties reporting one to three deaths each.
Idaho today also reported a total of 4,600 COVID-19 infections among health care workers to date, up 61 from yesterday's report; and total hospitalizations of Idahoans to date of 3,254, up by 52 from just a day earlier.