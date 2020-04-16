A civil rights organization on Thursday took fresh legal action in response to the passage of a law by the Idaho Legislature banning people from changing the gender on their birth certificates, calling the action “stunningly lawless,” writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund in 2018 won a case in federal court in which a judge ruled Idaho could not prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate to match that of their gender identity.
On Thursday, in light of the passage of recent legislation by the Idaho Legislature, the organization asked the court to clarify that opinion. “HB 509 is stunningly lawless: it requires exactly what this Court’s ruling prohibits,” attorneys from the firm wrote in Thursday’s memorandum in support of the motion asking the court to clarify its ruling.
