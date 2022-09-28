Moose Fire (copy)

The Moose Fire, burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Lemhi County, has burned more than 130,000 acres. It was determined that the fire was caused by humans.

 Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

What is currently Idaho's largest wildfire was caused by an unextinguished, unattended campfire, investigators with the U.S. Forest Service have determined, reports our Idaho Press news partner KTVB-TV.

The Moose Fire has burned 130,110 acres -- about 203 square miles -- since July 17. It started on a bank along the Salmon River near Little Moose Creek and spread from grass and shrubs to timber in higher elevations on the Salmon-Challis National Forest about 5.6 miles west of North Fork in Lemhi County. The fire is 51% contained; the acreage has not increased for several days. More than 500 firefighting personnel are assigned to the fire.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

