Intensive care unit admissions for COVID-19 recently hit an all-time high in Idaho. Coronavirus cases have barreled upward. And hospitals are “dangerously close” to a resource crisis, write Kyle Pfannenstiel of the Post Register and Carolyn Komatsoulis of the Idaho Press. That’s how state officials and data portray the state’s latest surge of new COVID-19 cases.

The hyper-infectious delta variant is infecting and sending predominantly unvaccinated people to overwhelmed hospitals. People are becoming infected at such high rates that even contact tracers across Idaho are struggling to keep pace.

“We are dangerously close to Crisis Standards of Care,” state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen told reporters Tuesday.

Officials are pleading for people to get vaccinated. Idaho officials also are asking people to volunteer to help stressed hospitals by visiting volunteeridaho.com.

“If the question is how close are we to hospital capacity? I would say we are over hospital capacity right now,” Jeppesen said.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

