A unanimous Idaho Supreme Court has rejected arguments from an eastern Idaho woman who was sentenced to an additional year in prison, on top of a term of up to 13 years on drug charges, after methamphetamine she had concealed on her person was found as she was booked into jail. Nicole Lynn Gneiting was charged and convicted of possession of contraband within a correctional facility at that point in the 2018 case, on top of other charges including methamphetamine trafficking for possession of the same drugs, plus possession charges related to marijuana, a pipe, and prescription drugs found in her purse.
Represented by the state appellate public defender, the woman argued that she didn’t voluntarily possess contraband in the jail – she was taken there against her will. But Chief Justice Roger Burdick, writing for the court, wrote, “The majority of states have concluded that an arrestee, having been advised that bringing an illegal substance into a correctional facility will constitute a separate offense, makes a voluntary choice to possess the contraband within the correctional facility when she continues to conceal or, fails to disclose, the contraband on her person.” He cited a long string of similar cases in states across the country, including Wyoming, Texas, California and more. Burdick also rejected arguments that differing case law from Oregon and Washington applied to the Idaho case.
“Gneiting was offered the choice between giving up the methamphetamine or continuing to conceal it multiple times before she was strip searched inside the jail,” the chief justice wrote. “She voluntarily chose to possess the methamphetamine within the jail.”
The woman argued that revealing the drugs would have violated her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination, but the court held that the choice was hers, knowing a more serious charge would result when the drugs were found.