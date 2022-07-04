The platforms of Idaho’s four recognized political parties all treat abortion in different ways, and that has implications for party politics as the issue takes center stage across the nation in light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
The newly rewritten Idaho Democratic Party platform, a single-page statement of broad principles, doesn’t mention abortion, though delegates at the party’s recent state convention adopted a resolution supporting abortion rights. The Democratic convention took place a week before the nation’s highest court released its ruling.
The existing Idaho Republican Party platform opposes all abortions, with no exceptions, specifically foreclosing any exceptions for victims of rape or incest and making no mention of any exceptions to save the life of the mother. That goes much further than even Idaho’s current anti-abortion “trigger” law, now being challenged in court, which makes all abortions felonies except for narrow exceptions in those three areas.
The Idaho Libertarian Party’s platform says it’s “pro-choice.”
“It’s pretty much, we’re pro-choice on everything,” said the party’s nominee for the 1st District congressional seat, Joe Evans. “When it comes down to it, there’s only two things we really care about, and that is don’t hurt people and don’t take their stuff. Property rights, individual sovereignty.”
Although the national Libertarian Party decided this spring to remove the pro-choice plank from its platform and remain silent on the issue in an effort to court social conservatives, the state party hasn’t followed suit, and Evans said he and other Idaho Libertarian candidates this year have taken positions in support of abortion rights.
The Idaho Constitution Party says in its party platform that it supports the “sanctity of life … from conception to the end of natural life.” Constitution Party Chairman Tony Ullrich didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Jaclyn Kettler, Boise State University political scientist, said while some may dismiss party platforms as “largely symbolic,” research suggests they’re more than that. “Platforms identify the party’s positions on issues and their importance in the party’s agenda,” she said. That makes them policy agendas for the parties, and ways to help voters understand a party’s policy positions and priorities.
“Platforms also help us evaluate how parties change over time,” she said.
