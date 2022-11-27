You may know FFA — which stands for Future Farmers of America — from going to fairs and viewing the goats, horses, chinchillas, guinea pigs, and more that FFA students raise to learn about animals and practice agriculture and science skills, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. Participating in the organization affords access to scholarships for pursuing education in disciplines such as agriculture, veterinary medicine, plant science, and forestry.
But the chapter Jake Romero, a junior at the online Idaho Technical Career Academy, belongs to is a bit different than most other FFA chapters — it is the first virtual chapter of FFA in Idaho, and it just started at the beginning of this school year. Students hold meetings over the computer and live all over the state.
Romero is enrolled in Supervised Agriculture Experience through FFA — an "intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership,” according to the organization’s website.
