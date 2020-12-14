A hospital in eastern Idaho began inoculating health care workers on Monday with a very limited number of initial doses of Pfizer's newly-approved COVID-19 vaccine, signaling what could be the beginning of the end for the coronavirus pandemic, write Post-Register reporters Kyle Pfannenstiel and John Roark. Dr. Russ McUne in Rexburg became the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho, three public health sources told the Post Register.
Media and the public watched as McUne, who works at rural Madison Memorial Hospital with just four staffed intensive care unit beds, was vaccinated.
"As a ER physician working frontlines, working with a lot of COVID, this is a vaccine that we've been waiting for for a long time," McUne said. "So this is definitely something we need people to see, we need people to be able to do, and I want to set an example that this is not something to be afraid of. This is going to help us. We really, really need this vaccine in people."
The first vaccine doses come as the nation breached 300,000 total COVID-19 deaths, and while hospitals in Idaho and elsewhere are being pushed to capacity as infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue rising.
"It is bittersweet," said Dr. Kenneth Krell, director of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center's intensive care unit. "We know as health care workers that there is some relief on the horizon, but what's difficult is that we're going to go through an increasingly worse time before we ever get there."
