Literacy - Idaho edNews image
Idaho Education News/file

Idaho’s kindergarten reading scores skyrocketed this fall, surpassing pre-pandemic fall reading numbers for the first time – and by nearly nine percentage points. First graders similarly eclipsed pre-pandemic fall scores by more than six percentage points, writes Idaho Education News reporter Carly Flandro.

As a whole, the state’s K-3 students also outpaced their fall 2019 numbers for the first time since Covid-19 shuttered schools and impeded learning across the state and nation.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

