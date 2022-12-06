Idaho’s kindergarten reading scores skyrocketed this fall, surpassing pre-pandemic fall reading numbers for the first time – and by nearly nine percentage points. First graders similarly eclipsed pre-pandemic fall scores by more than six percentage points, writes Idaho Education News reporter Carly Flandro.
As a whole, the state’s K-3 students also outpaced their fall 2019 numbers for the first time since Covid-19 shuttered schools and impeded learning across the state and nation.
From fall to fall, all grade levels are showing steady improvement on the Idaho Reading Indicator, the state’s early reading test.
“That we’re seeing marked improvement in our first graders’ scores as well as more proficiency in our incoming cohort of kindergarteners is encouraging … ” Sherri Ybarra, the state superintendent, said. “That we’re seeing such progress is a testament to the dedication of our students, teachers, parents and everyone with a stake in the quality of Idaho’s education.”
The gains come as schools are beginning to return to a sense of normalcy after the pandemic. The increases also come after legislators made a $72 million investment into early literacy, a one-year, $46 million increase that Gov. Brad Little proposed. Schools were given discretion about whether to use the funds for all-day kindergarten programs, reading coaches, summer programs, or other steps to help students read.