After a monthslong lull, coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are surging in Idaho while state health officials spot more cases caused by the ultra contagious delta variant, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. The seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases has more than doubled in Idaho since July 1, according to the Post Register’s compilation of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data. In that same time, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in intensive care units has nearly doubled.

“The overall state COVID-19 numbers have taken a turn for the worse in the past few weeks,” Idaho Department of Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

The news came as cases are rising in all 50 states, weeks after the delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus in the nation. Experts say delta could threaten unvaccinated communities with large outbreaks. You can read Pfannenstiel's full story online here, or pick up Tuesday's edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

