Idaho will not receive as many COVID-19 doses as first expected for the week of Dec. 21 — and the state isn’t sure why. According to a Wednesday tweet from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the state’s allotment of the vaccine, developed by biotechnology companies Pfizer and BioNTech SE, was slashed from 17,550 doses to just 9,750.
“We don’t know why it was reduced,” according to the tweet. “But our focus doesn’t change – healthcare workers will continue to receive the vaccine.”
Dr. Patrice Burgess, of Saint Alphonsus Medical Group, who chairs the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee, echoed the sentiment, saying Idaho officials "didn't have any real specifics."
She speculated that perhaps Pfizer and the federal government had seen upticks in COVID-19 cases in other states, leading to a greater need for the vaccine.
"Everything in this whole pandemic has been in flux," she said.
Idaho wasn't the only state to see a reduction in its vaccine shipment though — in a "disruptive and frustrating" development, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said on Thursday the state's portion of vaccine was also slashed by 40%, KTVB reports.
The Washington Post on Wednesday reported at least six states had seen a reduction in the amount of vaccine they would receive. A federal official told the new organization the cut was "the result of states’ requesting an expedited timeline for locking in their allocations for the following week; notification of how many doses they could order each week was consequently advanced from Friday to Tuesday."
