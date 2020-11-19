Idaho has maintained one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country throughout the pandemic, but the state's weekly jobless reports have only partially included a key indicator of recovery, reports Troy Oppie of Boise State Public Radio. In its weekly reports, the Department of Labor has not included continued claims made by jobless Idahoans on federal pandemic unemployment programs.
As continued claims made on the state insurance program have fallen, continued claims on federal programs have leveled off - meaning the state’s weekly report is offering an incomplete picture of Idaho’s unemployment trends.
In Idaho, anyone who files a claim for the first time is counted as an initial claim, Oppie writes. But people who only qualify for federal benefits have not been counted in Idaho’s weekly report of continued claims.
For example: In the week ending October 24, The Idaho Department of Labor reported over 8,000 people received continuing claims. Not included in that tally: nearly 16,000 more Idahoans receiving continued claims paid by federal benefits. Added together, the number of Idahoans making continued unemployment claims that week was about 24,000; three times the number the state reported. Oppie's full report is online here at boisestatepublicradio.org.