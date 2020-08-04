Idaho’s child care industry was falling far short of covering the state’s needs even before COVID-19, and now child care businesses are failing all around the state, leaving parents in the lurch as they and their employers struggle to reopen the economy. “The entire industry is literally on the verge of collapse,” warned Beth Oppenheimer, executive director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children. “Without help, the vast majority of Idaho’s child care providers could potentially be out of business, leaving working parents without many options.”
Businesses are feeling the pinch. “How are our employees going to return to work ... if these child-care facilities that are already hanging on by a thread are not there when we have the opportunity to come back to work in a safe environment?” asked Alex LaBeau, president of the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, which represents the state’s largest employers.
“We just really need funding right now to keep our doors open,” said Robin Findl, owner of Kids Choice Child Care Center & Preschool, which has locations in Meridian and Boise. “The emergency funds provided have not been enough for the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it has forced families and educators and programs into a series of impossible choices.”
Child care providers in Idaho earn an average of $9.77 an hour with no benefits, and industry profit margins are slim. A newly launched state grant program, using federal CARES Act funds, offers child care businesses grants of between $500 and $5,000 a month for the next three months, depending on their size, but it’s not enough to make up current losses. Thus far, Idaho has paid out $5.2 million to federal CARES Act emergency aid to child care providers.
Oppenheimer said “alarming” survey results, both in Idaho and nationally, show more than 80% of child care providers will be out of business within a year without substantial financial aid.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required) and my sidebar here, which chronicles one Boise family's "constant juggling act" after their day care center closed unexpectedly; both parents work full-time. Or pick up tomorrow's print edition of the Idaho Press.