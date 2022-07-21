Brian Kane, chief deputy Idaho attorney general, has been hired as the new executive director of the National Association of Attorneys General and will start his new job Sept. 19.
Kane, who has been the point person for state legislators, top elected officials, numerous state agencies and more for day-to-day legal advice from the Attorney General’s office, was unanimously chosen for the position after a national search by a bipartisan special committee of 10 state attorneys general, including five Republicans and five Democrats.
“Brian Kane will be a great executive director,” said current NAAG President Tom Miller, the Iowa state attorney general. “He has the experience, skill, judgment, sense of humor and humility necessary to navigate the challenges of his role. He has won awards from NAAG for his ability to lead and teach AG staffers, and chief deputies around the country turn to him for counsel. Brian really cares about the AG community and treats people well. I’m confident that he will foster bipartisanship and collaboration among attorneys general.”
Kane, a four-year veteran of the U.S. Army and former private attorney, first joined the Idaho attorney general’s office in 2001.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said, “NAAG is an organization near and dear to my heart, and I’m thrilled with Brian’s selection as its next executive director.” Wasden is a past president of the organization.
“Brian excelled immediately when he joined the office in 2001," Wasden said. "He’s been an integral part of my leadership team and has the right skillset to successfully lead NAAG in 2022 and beyond. I want to publicly congratulate Brian and commend the NAAG search committee for hitting a home run with his hiring.”
Kane holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho in political science and history, and a law degree from Lewis and Clark Law School. In the Army, he served with the 1st Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Texas, prior to enrolling at the UI.
In 2020, Kane was named as one of four finalists to become dean of the University of Idaho College of Law.