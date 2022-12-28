Boise Schools first day

Hawthorne Elementary School teacher Micah Hayes walks through his classroom as his fifth- and sixth-grade students settle in for the first day of school in Boise on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The average teacher salary in Idaho increased by 3.2% to $54,806 this school year, according to the State Department of Education. 

Average teacher salary has grown by $8,367, or 18%, since the career ladder was implemented in the 2016-2017 school year, writes IdahoEdNews reporter Carly Flandro.


