Hawthorne Elementary School teacher Micah Hayes walks through his classroom as his fifth- and sixth-grade students settle in for the first day of school in Boise on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The average teacher salary in Idaho increased by 3.2% to $54,806 this school year, according to the State Department of Education.
Average teacher salary has grown by $8,367, or 18%, since the career ladder was implemented in the 2016-2017 school year, writes IdahoEdNews reporter Carly Flandro.
However, when compared with teacher salary in other states and after accounting for inflation, teacher pay is still relatively low.
Teachers in Idaho also make less than peers in other fields who have the same level of education.
You can read Flandro's full story at IdahoEdNews.com or in today's print edition of the Idaho Press.
