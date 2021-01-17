Nampa classroom teacher mask Idaho EdNews
Idaho Education News

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho’s average teacher salary is down after five straight years of increases, largely because of veteran turnover and a temporary salary freeze, writes Idaho Education News reporter Devin Bodkin. The 2020-21 statewide average: $50,794, a drop of $897 from last year’s 51,691, according to numbers from the State Department of Education.

Idaho’s five-year career ladder salary law helped push average salaries past $51,000 last year. Average salaries are still up 15 percent since the law went into effect in 2015, when the number was $44,205.

Yet as COVID-19 descended on Idaho, Gov. Brad Little temporarily froze state funding of the career ladder as part of plan to cut K-12 funding by $99 million.

On Monday, Little called for reversing those holdbacks, including $44.9 million to increase teacher pay through the career ladder.

Still, several K-12 leaders say the freeze impacted this year’s salaries. Other factors — including turnover among veteran teachers, size and local funds available to offset the freeze — also played a part.

You can read Bodkin's full story here at idahoednews.org, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments