Idaho Dairy

Cows line up in a feed barn at Sunridge Dairy in Nampa in this 2018 file photo. According to Census data, the value of Idaho’s dairy export revenue increased 26% in the first quarter of 2023 over the same period of time last year.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Idaho’s agricultural export value is already well ahead of last year’s record-setting pace.

U.S. Census Bureau data from the first quarter shows the total value of agricultural exports from the state increased by 26% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same time period in 2022. Idaho set records for agricultural export values the past two years.


