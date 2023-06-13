...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Owyhee
County through 245 PM MDT...
At 159 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Murphy, or 32 miles south of Nampa, moving south at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Toy Pass around 240 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cows line up in a feed barn at Sunridge Dairy in Nampa in this 2018 file photo. According to Census data, the value of Idaho’s dairy export revenue increased 26% in the first quarter of 2023 over the same period of time last year.
Idaho’s agricultural export value is already well ahead of last year’s record-setting pace.
U.S. Census Bureau data from the first quarter shows the total value of agricultural exports from the state increased by 26% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same time period in 2022. Idaho set records for agricultural export values the past two years.
“Our agricultural industry has been doing a good job of maintaining markets and expanding markets,” said Sean Ellis of the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation.
Those who are less familiar with Idaho’s agricultural markets might assume potatoes are the state’s top export. However, dairy products are by far generating the highest value from exports abroad.
Read my full story online here or find it on the front page of today's paper.