A stream of cars pulled up bumper-to-bumper in front of Borah High School on Wednesday, almost as if nothing had changed. Instead, they were there because everything has changed, writes Idaho EdNews reporter Sami Edge. Rather than dropping off their children, parents were there to pick up Chromebooks for their kids, who are now learning from home as Idaho fights the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Idaho’s two largest school districts, Boise and West Ada, will begin their full-fledged remote learning programs next week, using a mix of online, digital and analog work. In advance of that rollout, the districts launched a mammoth communication effort, in an attempt to map which of their 65,000 students had access to computers and internet at home, and who needed those resources.
In the last two weeks, more than 3,000 educators attempted to reach every household with students in the Boise and Meridian districts. Tens of thousands of phone calls and emails later, they’ve begun to piece together a comprehensive picture of student access to online learning, one household at a time.
