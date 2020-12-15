An array of groups representing Idahoans with disabilities has sent an 11-page letter to the governor, legislative leadership, the Idaho State Police and more raising legal and safety concerns about plans for the upcoming Jan. 11 legislative session. The Idaho Council on Development Disabilities and 30 other organizations signed on to the letter, which says people with disabilities want to participate in the legislative session, but can’t do so safely without proper COVID-19 protocols and measures to deal with armed “uncontrolled angry mobs.”
“Anti-mask and anti-social distancing activism in the Capitol building, including the kind we saw in Idaho during the August 2020 special legislative session, is not a simple political statement or contest for political influence. It is a life-threatening activity for those people with developmental disabilities who need a COVID-19 safe atmosphere to have their voice heard during the public policy decision making process,” said Christine Pisani, executive director of the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities. “People with developmental disabilities are twice as likely to contract COVID-19 and five times more likely to die from it than the overall population,” she said, citing a Syracuse University study.
House Speaker Scott Bedke said Tuesday, “It’s not the first time that people with guns have come into the Capitol. Yeah, during the special session it did get out of hand. We will take measures to not let that happen again, and to try to keep an atmosphere where everyone can come and participate.”
But Bedke said he remains opposed to mask mandates; though both Boise and Ada County already are under mask mandates, the Legislature controls the rules for what happens in its chambers and offices. “It’s not going to be business as usual,” he said. “But I will stop short of making demands on people’s behavior.”
The letter from the disability groups raised legal issues including the applicability of public health orders to public spaces within the Capitol; violations of public nuisance laws; and violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. It also cited laws prohibiting private militias, including an existing law making it a felony assemble to train with weapons “with the intent to employ such training, instruction or practice in the commission of a civil disorder.”
