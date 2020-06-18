The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday against the Trump administration's attempts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects about 700,000 immigrants in the country, including 3,000 in Idaho, from deportation, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. In the 5-4 decision, justices did not rule on the program itself, only on the question of whether the administration had acted lawfully in trying to end it. This means President Trump could make another attempt to end the program.
"The court decision is saying that (the Trump administration) has to engage in reasoned decision making," said Maria Andrade, immigration attorney with Immigrant Justice Idaho. "This administration's decisions cannot be made without a full, thought-out decision of what (rescinding DACA) could mean for the over 3,000 Idahoans, for families, for community, for employers and for schools."
Rosseli Guerrero, a DACA recipient and Boise State University student, came to the U.S. from Mexico with her family when she was 5. She has been anxious for the last month, awaiting a court decision the program.
"I am so happy, and we need to celebrate the victory, but it is still scary because it is a temporary victory," Guerrero said. "We don't know what the elections will look like, and I don't want to be stuck in the same situation again."
You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it'll be on the front page.