Idahoans voted in record-high numbers this election, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. In a tweet Wednesday, the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office wrote that at least 867,250 Idahoans voted in Tuesday’s election, more than 84% of the state’s registered voters. The office also reported that Election Day registrations are still being tallied by the counties and once those are tallied, it should put the voter turnout at 82%.
In the 2016 presidential election, Idaho saw 75% turnout, according to the Secretary of State‘s Office.
