Once the ballots were counted Tuesday for the state’s first all-absentee ballot election, the numbers showed historic turnout in an Idaho primary election, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. More than 328,000 Idahoans, or about 39% of registered voters, cast a ballot in the 2020 primary, according to unofficial results on the Idaho Secretary of State’s website. It’s the largest participation by numbers ever in a statewide primary election, which is partially due to population increase. But the 39% participation represents the highest turnout by percentage of registered voters since 1980, when 41% of voters cast primary ballots.
“It was impressive to say the least,” said Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane.
“I think everyone is relieved to have the election behind us,” McGrane said. “This was a giant undertaking, to switch to an all-mail election. I think we’ll learn quite a bit. Now there’s a chance to take a deep breath and hopefully recuperate, and already the question I’m getting is, ‘What is November going to look like?’”
