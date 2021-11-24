Gov. Brad Little, center, joins Lupe Wissel, state director for AARP Idaho, left, and Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, right, for a statewide call-in about the COVID-19 pandemic in this November 2020 file photo. The regular call-in sessions have continued; one was held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.
As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, top state officials are urging Idahoans to be COVID-safe as they gather with family, and to remember Idaho’s health care workers as they give thanks.
“Remember the health care workers that are on the front line … what they, their families, their co-workers have been through,” Gov. Brad Little said during a tele-town hall with AARP Idaho on Tuesday. “I’ve been in a lot of ICU’s, and those nurses and doctors and respiratory therapists and everybody that works in those facilities has just had very challenging time.” He urged Idahoans to “think about those people that have been so important to maintaining the safety and the health of all the people of Idaho.”
Dave Jeppesen, Idaho Department of Health & Welfare director, encouraged Idahoans who’ve already been vaccinated for COVID-19 to consider getting a booster shot right away; they’re now available, as of last week, to all vaccinated Idahoans 18 and older. “Particularly through the holiday season, this is a good time to get your booster shot so you’re prepared for all those extra interactions,” Jeppesen said.
The two also fielded a wide range of questions from callers around the state about vaccines and more; you can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.