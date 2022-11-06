A wide swath of Idaho high school students, homeowners, and business owners spoke out against an Idaho Power study about the cost and benefits of solar power at an Idaho Public Utilities Commission meeting on Thursday night, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
Many speakers questioned the study, calling it biased, incomplete, and an example of the fox guarding the hen house. If adopted, they worry that the proposed cut to the export credit rate — the rate solar power generators are paid for the power they give to the grid — would discourage people from adopting rooftop solar on their homes.
“Our members want to see more solar panels in their communities to help address the climate crisis, improve public health, advance our clean energy economy, create green jobs, build local grid resilience, and stabilize energy bills,” Sierra Club-Idaho Executive Director Lisa Young said at the hearing. “They’re concerned that Idaho Power’s attempts to quash locally owned solar will keep these critical opportunities out of reach for Idaho communities at a time we need them most.”
People filled the commission hearing room, with about 50 people signing up to testify. Attendees mostly hailed from the Treasure Valley. It was the third to occur regarding the study; the utility commission’s first hearing was held in Pocatello on Oct. 27, and its second hearing took place on Wednesday in Twin Falls. The utility commission accepted written comment on the study until 5 p.m. on Friday.
The study, called the Value of Distributed Energy Resources, or VODER, examined home-generated solar power, including costs and benefits, and what households that generate excess solar energy receive in compensation from Idaho Power. As a result of that study, Idaho Power is proposing decreasing the export credit rate from 8 to 10 cents per kilowatt hour to 2.8 to 4 cents per kilowatt hour for people who have solar panels installed after December 2019, according to an earlier analysis from the Sierra Club.
Jordan Rodriguez, a communications specialist for Idaho Power, responded to a written request for comment Friday, saying, “Idaho Power supports solar energy and fair prices for all customers. We appreciate the opportunity to hear feedback from the public and we look forward to continued engagement as this case proceeds.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.