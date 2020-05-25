After the pandemic closed many businesses for roughly two months and led to unprecedented levels of layoffs and hour reductions for employees nationwide, Idahoans in a variety of industries are having to find creative ways to make it by, write Idaho Press reporters Margaret Carmel and Rachel Spacek. This includes bartering their skills for money or lodging, relying on government assistance for the first time or building up credit card debt in the hopes of paying it back once the economy returns to some semblance of normalcy. Carmel and Spacek share some of their stories; you can read our full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Idahoans struggling to make ends meet 2 months into pandemic; link to full story
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.