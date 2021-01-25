In a three-hour hearing Monday, Idahoans offered ardent testimony for and against a proposed constitutional amendment crafted with the aim of preventing the state from ever legalizing medical or recreational marijuana. Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, lead sponsor of SJR 101, said he believes in other states where marijuana has been legalized, wealthy out-of-state interests pushed for the moves to the detriment of residents.
“Idahoans respect the law and celebrate freedom,” Grow said. “We love our country, we want to keep Idaho Idaho. … This is for the overall good of the state of Idaho.”
The proposal, SJR 101, would only allow Idaho to have psychoactive drugs that are legal and FDA-approved, prescribed by doctors, and dispensed by pharmacies. Grow said he wants to “lock in” current Idaho drug laws, but that his measure still would allow for Idaho lawmakers to legalize industrial hemp or CBD oil in the future if they choose to do so.
At the close of the hearing, Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, said the Senate State Affairs Committee will vote on the measure on Wednesday, but will take no further testimony. A total of 27 people testified, including 16 in favor of the proposed amendment, nine against and two neutral. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.