A crowd of Idahoans gathered on the steps of the Statehouse at noon Wednesday in support of the 19-year-old woman who has accused state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, 38, of rape, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Sheridan. Speakers called on state lawmakers to take action to expel von Ehlinger from elected office and argued that legislators inside the statehouse have made an effort to retraumatize the victim instead of taking steps to ensure that all employees feel safe at work.
“Most important is to believe survivors, to understand the traumatic impact of sexual assault,” said Kelly Miller, executive director of the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, who spoke at the rally.
Organizers argued that von Ehlinger’s attorney Edward Dindinger was combative as he questioned the 19-year-old and appeared to have failed to understand the extent of the trauma caused to the survivor by both the alleged assault and the hearing process.
As the woman left the hearing, where she testified from behind a black curtain, she was accosted by a group of what witnesses described as far-right bloggers, press, and von Ehlinger supporters, causing her to scream and forcing Idaho State Police to intervene.
Attorneys for the 19-year-old sent a cease and desist to one local TV news station asking them not to use the footage, to which the outlet replied the footage did not exist anywhere and it had no intention of harming the woman.
“She evidently was on the floor,” Miller said, adding that following the 19-year-old from the hearing was in direct contradiction to what was asked by House Ethics and Policy Committee Chairman Sage Dixon. “It’s deeply disappointing, unacceptable and outrageous, and they should be held accountable for the trauma they caused this young woman on top of all the trauma that was caused by Rep. von Ehlinger.”
“She’s going to have a lot of healing ahead,” said Miller.
Former Democratic Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb of Boise said these last few days have caused her pause. “We owe a debt of gratitude to a 19-year-old survivor, a young woman who courageously stepped forward to interrupt ongoing violence right here in the state Capitol,” she told the crowd.
“We honor her courage and we lift her up. Her actions have served to expose an environment that has been hostile to women for many, many years. She has propelled us to step out of our complacence and demand accountability. We are determined today to eradicate an environment of secrecy, victimization and collusion.”
