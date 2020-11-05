With all ballots counted, Idaho voters officially passed an amendment to Idaho’s constitution that would lock the number of state legislative districts at 35, writes Idaho Press reporter Blake Jones. With all precincts reporting Wednesday morning, 68% of voters backed the amendment, with525,766 voting in favor and 247,897 against.
The Idaho Citizen Commission for Reapportionment — an independent commission consisting of three Democrats and three Republicans — redraws Idaho’s district lines every 10 years after decennial Census data is released. The Idaho Constitution allows the commission to determine whether to divide Idaho into anywhere between 30 and 35 districts, but Idaho's had 35 districts for decades. The amendment to Section 2, Article III, of the Constitution will solidify that total at 35 when 2020 Census data is published and redistricting begins.
