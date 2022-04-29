The preamble of the Idaho constitution before restoration, left, and after. The first two pages had been laminated, probably in the 1960s or ’70s, which smeared the red lines. Those pages required the most repair work.
Residents across the state will have a new opportunity to learn about the Idaho Constitution, its history and its conservation, according to the Idaho State Historical Society, writes Christina Lords of the Idaho Capital Sun.
The Idaho State Archives, a division of the historical society, is launching a new traveling exhibition called Creating and Conserving the Constitution in partnership with the Idaho Commission for Libraries. Each community library selected to host the exhibit will feature free public programming on the Constitution, including panel discussions with local scholars and the historical society’s Board of Trustees.
Participating libraries will display the exhibit and a replica of the Idaho State Constitution for several weeks. The first stop on the library tour is scheduled for the Community Library in Ketchum, with a public program launching April 28. The exhibit will be on display there until June 25. It will then head to North Idaho to be displayed from July 14 through Aug. 26 at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library.
Tour dates for Pocatello’s Idaho State University campus and the Meridian Library District are expected to be announced at a later date, according to the historical society’s website.