Igor Solodovnik shows an Idaho Senate committee pictures his family sent him of an apartment building that was destroyed in the Russian attack on Ukraine; at left are Julia Marten and Iryna Stenersen. The three Idahoans from Ukraine urged senators to support divesting all state assets from Russia amid the war.
Three Idahoans from Ukraine gave wrenching testimony about what’s happening there to an Idaho Senate panel Monday morning, backing legislation to pull Idaho state investments out of any Russian assets.
Igor Solodovnik told the senators, “On March 3, a Russian bomb got in my parents’ house near Kyiv, and my father was killed.”
“I assure you it’s not a movie, it’s a real war,” he said. “They fight against the civilian people, civilian infrastructure, not against the army.” Holding up his phone to display to the Senate State Affairs Committee, Solodovnik said, “I just received a picture from my family from Kyiv. It’s an apartment building – it was an apartment building.”
He said in the city of Kharkiv, “The whole city was destroyed completely, and there are no military objects, just civilian objects.”
Urging support for divestment from Russian investments, he said, “Less money, they have less bomb. They can make less people killed.”