Crow Creek pipeline project image from USFS

This U.S. Forest Service image shows the area where the Crow Creek Pipeline Project is proposed in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

 U.S. Forest Service

Here's an article from the Associated Press:

By Keith Ridler

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments