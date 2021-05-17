In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can," writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
"This is wonderful," Jamie Simpson, supervisor of Idaho's residential assisted living facilities program, wrote to Johnson in an email. "So many facilities are struggling to get even 1/2 of their staff to agree to get vaccinated. What is your secret?"
Johnson's facility had endured one of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in eastern Idaho last year. More than 100 staff and residents combined had contracted COVID-19, and eight residents had died, state records show. When the time came to accept shots, Johnson said he met with all 100 plus staff and residents, simply asking them "from a place of love" to consider getting vaccinated.
The email exchange, while flattering for Johnson, portrayed a much larger problem in the state: Staff at many facilities were turning down shots at high rates. The same trend was playing out nationally, according to federal data released in late April that showed around half of facility staff accepted vaccines. But Idaho public health officials have been hesitant to publicly comment on how widely vaccination rates differ between workers caring for one of the most vulnerable groups of people in facilities that are linked with nearly four of every 10 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho.
"What we've seen is that in general, and we're hearing around the country, residents have a fairly high rate of (vaccine) uptake. Eighty percent or more residents are getting vaccinated but it's really the staff that have more hesitancy and is not getting vaccinated at a high rate," Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho's top public health researcher, said during an April 6 news conference. "We're suspecting we'll find the same in Idaho. So what that tells us is we need to do a better job of working with the long-term care facility staff and seeing what their concerns are."
State officials have said that it's too hard to know precise vaccination rates in long-term care facilities across the state. For information about the sex, age, race and ethnicity of vaccine recipients, officials pull data from Idaho's Immunization Reminder Information System. It doesn't ask for recipients' jobs or workplaces. Plus, officials say, staff and residents move quickly in and out of long-term care facilities.
You can read Pfannenstiel's full story online here at postregister.com, or pick up tomorrow's print edition of the Idaho Press.