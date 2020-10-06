In a ceremony that spilled over into grateful tears for some family members, five women veterans from Idaho were memorialized on a limited-edition silver medallion revealed Monday at the Warhawk Air Museum, writes Idaho Press reporter Jeanne Huff. "We're here to pay tribute to five incredible women," Warhawk co-founder Sue Paul said. "I was lucky enough to know three of them."
The honorees on the medallion include Army Spc. Carrie French from Caldwell, who at 19 years old in 2005 became the first woman from Idaho to lose her life in combat in Iraq.
The new medallion is the third and final piece in a series to honor Idaho service members. The tradition began after Air Force Maj. Greg Stone died while serving in Iraq in 2003, Idaho's first casualty in the war.
"It was a heartbreaking time," said former state Rep. Debbie Field, executive director of Idaho Women in Leadership.
Stone and four others were commemorated on the first silver medallion. The second featured an officer playing taps. Proceeds from the sale of the medallions go to maintain and operate the current Idaho State Veteran Cemetery in Boise and will do the same for the new one slated to open in November in Blackfoot.
The new medallion honoring women veterans received full support from the Idaho Legislature and commemorates the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage nationwide. You can read Huff's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.