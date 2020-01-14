Acts of emotional and psychological violence will be included in Idaho’s definition of domestic violence, writes Times-News reporter Ryan Blake. The House Health & Welfare Committee unanimously approved a section of administrative rules Monday that updates the state’s definitions for domestic violence and victims.
The adopted rule expands the scope of domestic violence beyond physical abuse to include intimidation, control, coercion, emotional and psychological abuse and behavior, harassment, financial abuse and more. You can read Blake's full report here at magicvalley.com.