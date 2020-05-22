Gov. Brad Little on Friday unveiled a sweeping new COVID-19 testing strategy that calls for sharply ramping up testing across the state, including in rural “testing deserts” the state has identified.
The strategy, which a governor-appointed task force of both public- and private-sector experts has been formulating over the past month, calls for expanding Idaho’s testing capacity, now at roughly 18,000 to 23,000 tests per week, up to at least 150,000 tests per week.
“The testing demands of COVID-19 are unprecedented,” said Dr. Christopher Ball, director of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories and co-chair of the testing task force. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press.