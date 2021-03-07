Idaho has launched a new COVID-19 vaccine appointment pre-registration system, Gov. Brad Little announced Friday. The system is available online at covidvaccine.idaho.gov. It’s open to everyone who lives or works in Idaho.
“The ability for Idahoans to get a vaccine — should they choose to do so — is my top priority,” Little said in a press release. “The new pre-registration system is designed to take the frustration out of getting a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. It is user-friendly, easy to understand, and it was built from the ground up with Idahoans in mind.”
Idahoans can add their name to one waiting list regardless of when they’re eligible for the vaccine. The state plans to then have providers contact people when it’s their turn and when appointments and vaccines are available.
