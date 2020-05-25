Idaho’s unemployment rate reached a record-high 11.5% last month due to the effects of the outbreak of the new coronavirus. That was a jump from a 2.5% unemployment rate in March. The seasonally-adjusted statistic means nonfarm payrolls lost 79,500 jobs, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Labor. The percentage is higher than the state’s December 1982’s 10.2% unemployment rate, as well as the 9.6% unemployment rate in June 2009, in the throes of a deep recession.
In April, the department said, “total employment dropped by 83,842 to 788,816, a decrease of 9.6 percent, while the number of unemployed Idahoans grew by 81,001 — nearly five-fold — to 102,975.”
The labor force participation rate — which is the number of people who have jobs or who are looking for work — dropped from 64.2% to 63.9% last month, which the department said is the largest over-the-month participation rate decline on record. You can read our full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Saturday's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.