The Idaho Department of Labor released another round of unemployment data Thursday, and the numbers show a 7,400% increase in claims since the week of March 8, when Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Idahoans filed 30,904 claims for unemployment insurance between March 29 and April 4. That was a 6.2% decrease from the previous week’s record level of 32,941.
The combined three-week total of claims filed since Little declared a state of emergency is 77,430 — a 7,400% spike.
More than half — 57% — of last week's claims were from laid-off employees in accommodations and food services, health care and social assistance, construction and retail trades.
