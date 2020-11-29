Micron Technology is one of Idaho’s largest employers, but it only pays property taxes on a fraction of its taxable value, writes BoiseDev reporter Margaret Carmel. The reason? An unsuccessful attempt to lure a nuclear company to East Idaho during the Great Recession.
The company paid $4.75 million in property taxes in 2019, only 23% of what it would owe if the semiconductor company’s property was taxed at its full value, according to records from Ada County. In 2011, The State of Idaho capped the taxable value of Micron’s property at $400 million – forever. But over time, the actual value of its property rose to $1.86 billion last year.
While Micron has been enjoying one of the largest tax breaks in the state, Idahoans are struggling with the burden of skyrocketing property values compounding with years of tax increases. In Ada County, Boise officials voted this summer not take any base increase to property tax collections in 2020 after sixteen straight years of voting to increase taxes the maximum allowed under the law. The Ada County Commission, which is contending with a laundry list of capital needs to keep up with regional growth, took foregone taxes in 2019 toward a new coroner’s office, a jail expansion and a second driver’s license location. And at the statehouse, the debate on how to reform the property tax system continues to rage without much progress.
This hefty tax break for Micron wasn’t part of the plan.
In 2008, the Idaho State Legislature passed a set of tax breaks meant to lure French nuclear company Areva Inc. to build a uranium enrichment facility near Idaho Falls. The law said if any company invests at least $1 billion into Idaho within seven years, the state would cap its property tax value at $400 million permanently.
But, Areva never came and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission terminated the company’s license to build in 2018.
Meanwhile, Micron invested in the necessary improvements to qualify for the tax exemption and claimed the $400 million taxable property cap in 2011. You can read Carmel's full story here at boisedev.com, or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press and see our weekly BoiseDev section.