Idaho communities could become more accessible for those who don't drive, thanks to funding opportunities made available by this year's Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.
Elaine Clegg, executive director of Idaho Smart Growth and Boise City Council president, told the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance’s 2022 Transportation Conference, held at the Capitol last week, that Idaho communities can benefit from the $1.2 trillion made available by Congress' passage of the bill.
In addition to making communities accessible, Clegg sees the money as an opportunity to prioritize building communities differently to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the worst effects of climate change. The law provides a significant amount of money over five years and includes 10 years of advanced authorizations, which gives Clegg hope.
“If we use it well, and use it right, that decade may be enough,” she said, referring to scientific studies that major emissions reductions need to happen in the next 10 years to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The law provides new local opportunities for communities to receive funding for transportation projects. Whereas previous federal infrastructure bills have directed nearly all of the money to state departments of transportation, the new law directs about two-thirds of the money toward those departments with the remainder available through grant applications from the federal government, Clegg said.
Some of the projects the law targets specifically are improving roads and bridges, improving airports and ports, bolstering electric vehicle charging networks, and investing in public transit, Clegg said.
The law includes 750% more funding for rail than previous infrastructure bills, Clegg said, calling it “an amazing amount more than rail has ever thought about having.”