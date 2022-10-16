Nampa cyclist and pedestrian master plan

A bicycle stands along the sidewalk near the Nampa Public Library as traffic passes along 12th Avenue South in downtown Nampa in May.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Idaho communities could become more accessible for those who don't drive, thanks to funding opportunities made available by this year's Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby.

Elaine Clegg, executive director of Idaho Smart Growth and Boise City Council president, told the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance’s 2022 Transportation Conference, held at the Capitol last week, that Idaho communities can benefit from the $1.2 trillion made available by Congress' passage of the bill.

