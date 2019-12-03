A transgender Idaho inmate housed in a men’s prison last week received her first treatment in preparation for gender confirmation surgery, as ordered by a federal court, even as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is still deciding whether to grant the case another hearing, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons.
It’s another step toward the actual surgery for Adree Edmo, 32, a male-to-female transgender woman whose prison term isn’t up until 2021. But Gov. Brad Little opposes the state paying for the surgery and has vowed to appeal the case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
