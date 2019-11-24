By Tuesday, an Idaho transgender woman, currently housed in a men’s prison, must receive the first presurgical treatment in preparation for full gender confirmation surgery, a federal district judge has ordered. The decision was significant, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons, because it gave the Idaho Department of Correction and its healthcare partner, Corizon Health, another hard deadline to provide the first preliminary treatment to 32-year-old Adree Edmo, a transgender woman incarcerated until 2021.
The state is currently appealing a federal court order to provide Edmo with the surgery; Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vowed to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary to block the surgery. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.